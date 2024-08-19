Tri-Cities WA Top 10 Luckiest Places To Win the Lottery

It might surprise you but everyone that gambles has some sort of lucky charm.



It could be that lucky rabbit's foot or those old dog tags or even a pair of dice that you carry, all in hopes of striking it lucky someday.

Some folks have the same lucky numbers that they always use from birthdays to anniversaries as the magic charm to win that lottery.

Each gambler has their tricks but it also helps to know where the honey holes are in Washington State.

Some retailers seem to have the luck and if you are scratching off tickets at these locations, you might walk away a winner.

Each year, Washington’s Lottery announces its “Luckiest Retailers,” stores that sold the most tickets worth $1,000 or more.

Topping the list was Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave in Anacortes, officially the Luckiest Retailer in the state, with 17 wins

WA Lottery also breaks down the luckiest retailers by region and Tri-Cities Washington is no slouch when it comes to winners. Here are the top 10 luckiest retailers in the Tri-Cities area:

12 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Road 68 in Pasco

6 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Rd in West Richland

4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2811 W 10th Ave in Kennewick

4 Wins: One Stop Mart at 1903 Jadwin Ave in Richland

4 Wins: Maverik at 3520 Keene Rd in Richland

4 Wins: Circle K at 4823 Broadmoor Blvd in Pasco

4 Wins: Maverik at 4306 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick

3 Wins: Sunrise Food Mart at 620 N 28thAve in Pasco

3 Wins: Ron’s Food Mart at 1821 S Washington St in Kennewick

3 Wins: Circle K at 4805 N Road 68 in Pasco

So if you are looking to hit it big, try those 10 locations and see if you come up with a winner. You can check out the Lottery's complete list here.

