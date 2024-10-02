Take the Tri-Cities 74 Mascot Challenge – Can You Name Them All?

Take the Tri-Cities School Mascot Challenge – Can You Name Them All?

My high school mascot was the Bantam having graduated from Clarkston High School in Clarkston Washington. Growing up, I can tell all of the school mascots I had in school.



I was an Asotin Panther for elementary, a Whitman Elementary Cub for one year in Lewiston, a Lincoln Lancer for middle school, and finally a Bantam (fighting chicken), lots of jokes about that through the years.

When we talk about school mascots, there are a few unique ones. I'm sure the Richland High School Bombers get some flack but it's part of our Tri-Cities heritage.

My step-son went to Kennewick High and I learned what being a Kennewick Ugly is all about. My son Logan was a Richland Bomber for a year.

Richland High School's Mascot is "Archie", named after Archie Purcell, a WWII veteran

credit: richland school district credit: richland school district via youtube loading...

Can you name all 74 of them? It shouldn't come as no surprise that Eagles, Wolves, Cubs, and Bears are popular but the Tri-Cities also have some originals like the Owls and Comets

So take the quiz, see if you know them all, and see if you can find yours as well

School Mascots of Tri-Cities, Washington Have you ever wondered about all the mascots representing our public schools in Tri-Cities? There are dozens - how many of them did you know? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

What was your final score? Did you find your school and how many did you get? Did any surprise you? Let us know in the comments below if we left a mascot off the list. let us know.

