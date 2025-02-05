Tri-Cities WA and Columbia Basin School Delays 2/5/25

Here's what we currently have on school delays and closures in the Tri-Cities area and Columbia Basin for February 5th, 2025.

Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:24 AM College Place Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All buses and classes running exactly two hours later than regular times. No am breakfast.

Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:31 AM Waitsburg School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Classes begin at 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE Posted: Wed. 5th, 07:23 AM Benton Franklin Head Start - Update: Pasco locations only: Are CLOSED. Early Head Start Home visits in Pasco only, will be canceled and rescheduled. All other sites remain on 2 hour delay. Home visits before 10:00 am will be canceled and rescheduled.

We'll keep the list updated through the morning and feel free to let us know if we've left anything off of the list