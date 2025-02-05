Tri-Cities WA and Columbia Basin School Delays 2/5/25
Here's what we currently have on school delays and closures in the Tri-Cities area and Columbia Basin for February 5th, 2025.
• College Place Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All buses and classes running exactly two hours later than regular times. No am breakfast. Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:24 AM
• Columbia Sch. Dist. - AM buses on snow routes, 2 Hours Late. Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:38 AM
• Finley Sch. Dist. - Closed, No preschool. Schools are closed for today UPDATE Posted: Wed. 5th, 07:27 AM
• Pasco Sch. Dist. - Closed. More Info UPDATE Posted: Wed. 5th, 07:02 AM
• Touchet Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. More Info UPDATE Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:34 AM
• Waitsburg School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:31 AM
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:19 AM
• Starbuck Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No breakfast Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:55 AM
• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. All Kiona-Benton City Schools are on a two-hour delay today. No AM Tri-Tech or breakfast. More Info Posted: Wed. 5th, 06:10 AM
Kennewick Schools on a 2-hour delay
• Calvary Christian School - 2 Hours Late. Daycare 8:15
6-12 grade. 9:50
1-5.g rade 10:30
K4&k5am 10:30-12:30
K4&k5pm 1:00-3:00 Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:23 AM
• Christ the King School - 2 Hours Late. No Zero Hour.
10:25am Start Time Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:27 AM
• Kingspoint Christian School - Closed. Please complete snow day packets or online learning. More Info UPDATE Posted: Wed. 5th, 07:25 AM
• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities - 2 Hours Late. Posted: Wed. 5th, 05:37 AM
• Benton Franklin Head Start - Update: Pasco locations only: Are CLOSED. Early Head Start Home visits in Pasco only, will be canceled and rescheduled. All other sites remain on 2 hour delay. Home visits before 10:00 am will be canceled and rescheduled. UPDATE Posted: Wed. 5th, 07:23 AM
We'll keep the list updated through the morning and feel free to let us know if we've left anything off of the list
