Why the Tri-Cities Could Be the Next Palm Springs—But Cooler (Literally)

We've heard the jokes about Yakima being the "Palm Springs of Washington," but the real Palm Springs in Eastern Washington is Tri-Cities, Washington.

Yes, You Can Get Spudnuts in the Desert

Now hear me out, here are fun reasons why the Tri-Cities could be considered the next big desert vacation location in the nation.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

First, we get 300+ days of sunshine in the Columbia, while Seattle has the rain, and Tri-Cities stay sunny. That’s nearly Palm Springs-level sunshine—without the California price tag.

Second, Tri-Cities sits in the heart of Washington wine country, with more than 200 wineries within an hour’s drive. It’s like Napa Valley... but way more chill (and your glass stays full for under $10).

Sunsets So Pretty You’ll Forget You’re in Eastern Washington

Third, yes, we’re in a desert—but with three rivers running through it (Columbia, Snake, and Yakima), you can paddleboard, jetski, or float your way through a heatwave.

Here I am below paddle boarding at Two Rivers in Finley, Washington

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Fourth, where else can you wake up in a desert town, walk to an old-school donut shop that still uses potato flour, and chow down on a Spudnut before heading to a vineyard?

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Fifth, we’ve got Water Follies, Cool Desert Nights, food truck fests, live music on the riverfront, and even Pasco's National Night Out that feels like an ‘80s block party.

Lastly, the sunsets here? Reds, golds, purples, and deep oranges over the Columbia River. If you're a photographer, influencer, or just someone who appreciates the beauty of nature, you'll love the Tri-Cities as your next vacation spot.

So joke about Yakima, but come on, you've got to see why the Tri-Cities should rightfully be the next "Palm Springs" getaway.

There's even a new Casino coming to Pasco, so we might as well be "Little Vegas" once that gets built.

As you can see, we've got a lot to check out, right here in your own backyard.

READ NEXT: How Many Spudnut Shops Are There In The World?

Unwind in Style: 5 Awesome Weekend Retreats from the Tri-Cities Here are five places that you'll love to escape from the hot temps in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals