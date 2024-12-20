One of the Tri-Cities' Favorite TV Weather Forecasters Is Retiring

Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, and Barbara Walters, a few of the great TV broadcasters who graced our television for generations will soon be joined in retirement by another Tri-Cities legendary broadcaster.



Since 1990, Monty Webb has been beamed into homes in Eastern Washington giving the Columbia Basin the daily and weekly weather forecasts.

He's also got several Emmys to show for his celebrated work. I met and worked alongside Monty when I came to Townsquare Media in 2016.

Monty posted this statement on his Facebook page:

Hello Friends,

I’ve had a lucky run in my 35-year career that started at Non-Stop Local in 1990 and will end at Non-Stop Local in 2025. In between we have called Spokane, Boise, Seattle, Chicago and Louisville home.

We have considered these last ten years to be a blessing. It has been a gift watching our grandchildren grow up, and I’m grateful to KNDU for making it possible.

However, the time has come for Kim and I to enter our next phase of life - Retirement!

We are excited for our future endeavors, such as spending more time with our family and friends, helping others through volunteer work, getting more involved in our community, traveling, and enjoying new Kim & Monty adventures.

My last day will be January 3, 2025. But you will still see me around town and occasionally filling in on Non-Stop Local.

credit: KNDU/Monty Webb

Monty Webb is a Tri-Cities icon and one of the people that generations got to see on TV in the PNW - Enjoy your retirement buddy and as they say, we'll see ya in the funny papers.

