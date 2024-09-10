Don’t Miss Top Tri-Cities Farmer’s Markets this Fall

Don't you love it when some of your friends have a Vegetable Garden and an overabundance of fresh homegrown veggies to give away?!

Where are all the good Farmer's Markets?

I had some fresh cucumber and tomatoes the other day from a friend's garden and the taste is incomparable to store-bought produce.

Get our free mobile app

It was so good, it inspired me to seek out the farmers' markets and buy all my produce there.

Find food and Crafts at local Farmer's Markets

I made it to the one on Queensgate near 3 Eyed Fish and bought all kinds of fresh veggies and fruit as well as some other interesting items and crafts.

Sure you pay a bit more for the produce but you can't beat the taste!

I came home with some fresh basil and Kale (As I write this I'm drinking a Kale Smoothie) I couldn't resist the fresh Basil when I was there. It smelled so good I had to buy it. Now I am trying to think of all the dishes I can make to use up all this fragrant Basil.

Plus there is just something about being at a Farmer's Market that gives you a sense of community. I always run into people I know there and make a few new friends too.

It's a great time to hit all the best Farmer's Markets and stock up on items for Fall and Winter. I used to can fruits and vegetables but haven't done that in a very long time. That is the kind of thing that takes a lot of time but is always worth the effort. And you can always freeze things!

You'll find Farmer's Markets in Pasco, Kennewick and Richland with various hours of operation.

Get out and enjoy one this weekend!

Top 11 Chicken Recipes That Washington State Is Searching For These recipes have been searched the most by Washington residents since 2023.