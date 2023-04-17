Tri-Cities Newest Thrift Store Grand Opening Date Set for May
A new thrift store in Kennewick is scheduled to open soon.
Volunteers are working together to make the opening a success at the Clearwater avenue location. Over the weekend, members of Leadership Tri-Cities Class XXVI gathered to paint, help organize, and clean the shop.
Meegan Tripp is the designated lead on the project.
Her job is to coordinate with Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties to get the facility fully functional by the planned opening date. Tripp is aiming to get a washer and dryer into the shop, and have an electrician take care of necessary elements. There is still a lot of work to do. Donations must be sorted, tables need to be placed. Clothing needs to be sorted, folded and hung.
The facility is filled with donations of clothing, books, toys, and household items. The thrift shop will be used as a resource for DVSBF clients and also will be open to the public. Funds raised at the thrift store will pay for services and programs provided by DVSBF.
When is the thrift store scheduled to open?
Tripp said the plan is for a 'soft opening' to happen at the end of April. A formal grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the last weekend in May. The new thrift store is located next to the Drivers Licensing Office in Kennewick.