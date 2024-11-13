Tri-Cities Stores Officially Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024
Tri-Cities Stores Officially Closed on Thanksgiving Day
It was once one of the biggest shopping days of the year but it's nice that most stores are now closed for Thanksgiving.
According to Retail Me Not, several stores in the Tri-Cities will be closed for Thanksgiving, and here is a short list that we've compiled for you.
As always, times and openings might change so check out their websites as needed for updates
Best Buy: Last year, most locations opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday (an hour later than its 5 a.m. opening time in 2022). However, according to their website, some stores may have different hours where required by local ordinances or landlord regulations, so double-check your location’s Black Friday hours
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Will open as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Home Depot: Open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers
JCPenney: Will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday 2024. In-store shoppers will find bonus giveaways at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The beloved JCPenney Snow Globe is going to be one of the giveaway items starting at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Kohl’s: Will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. It’s also running online and in-store early Black Friday deals all November long.
Lowe’s: Will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Macy’s: We predict Macy’s will stay closed on Thanksgiving 2024 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
Michaels: Open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
Petco
PetSmart
REI
Target: While Target’s doors remain closed, early-bird shoppers can line up to their hearts’ content on Black Friday morning — stores will open at 6 a.m.
Ulta
Walgreens
Walmart: Stores will open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.
You can check out the complete listing of closures here.
