Tri-Cities Radio DJ Battles for Love on ABC’s Golden Bachelor

One of our own "Golden Girls," Faith Martin of Benton City is playing her hand for a chance to date Gerry Turner, ABC's Golden Bachelor. According to her bio, Faith loves to ride her horse, Liberty, through the mountains. Currently, Martin is local DJ, and radio instructor/mentor to students at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick. Martin is no stranger to the camera as she was also a news anchor at KNDU. She plays the guitar and performs at local venues.

In the television promo for the Golden Bachelor, Martin says, "It's a good time for us to realize in these golden years that we have a lot of life to live." We'll be rooting Faith on as all the senior women will compete for Gerry's affection.

The 71-year old bachelor, Gerry, is a widower and father-of-two. His name is pronounced "Gair'-ee," with a hard G. According to an interview with People, Turner is hoping to find "someone to share the sunset years of life." Will that lucky lady be Faith Martin? You can read more about the lovely ladies all vying for roses to continue dating Gerry, here.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC on Thursday, September 28th. I know I'll be watching to root Faith on. Will you?

