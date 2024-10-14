Tri-Cities Predicted First Frost Dates of Fall 2024

What Are The Tri-Cities Predicted First Frost Dates For Fall 2024?

The chill of autumn brings with it one question for gardeners and weather-watchers alike in the Tri-Cities area—when will the first frost hit?



Understanding frost dates is crucial for planning everything from harvesting your garden to prepping your home for the colder months.

I've noticed that we are in the phase where we've got warm afternoons but colder nights in the Columbia Basin so what does it mean for our first frost dates?

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Frost dates are key indicators in the realm of gardening and agriculture. These dates mark the onset of temperatures that can cause frost—an event that occurs when the air temperature drops to the point where dew freezes.

Understanding these dates helps farmers and gardeners protect crops and plan planting schedules to avoid frost damage.

Historically, examining frost trends can reveal interesting patterns. In the Tri-Cities area, like many other regions, frost dates can vary slightly each year due to weather conditions.

By looking at past data, we can better predict and prepare for what the coming season may bring, making these historical trends an invaluable resource for anyone relying on the land.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Timing is everything when it comes to frost. If you plant too early, your seedlings might be at risk. Plant too late, and you may miss out on the full growing season.

This year, the first frost is predicted to descend on Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland on October 25th, 2024, according to the trusted source, Almanac.com.

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items in your backpack. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner