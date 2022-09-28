Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees.

Where is the hiring event?

The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.

What day will this be held?

On Wednesday, October 12th, from 10 am to 2 pm.

What can you expect at the hiring event?

Recruiters, HR staff, Police, and correctional officers will be present to answer questions and to assist in you the application process.

If you've ever thought about a career in law enforcement, this is where to begin.

Coyote Ridge Corrections, Two Rivers Corrections, and Benton County Corrections will all be available to answer any questions you may have regarding a corrections officer position.

TC Futures and WorkSource will also be there.

TC Futures is a center for young adults that can help with finishing their education and connecting them to jobs. WorkSource Washington provides employment and training services.

