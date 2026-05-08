Tri-Cities Pet of the Week: Margaux’s Incredible Comeback Will Melt Your Heart

Our Tri-Cities Animal Services pet of the week is very special this week, and she really deserves a second chance at life.

Margaux’s Story Went From Heartbreaking to Hopeful in Just One Month

Margaux was found near South Kent Street and 4th Avenue in Kennewick by a member of the community in extremely poor condition.

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She Was Found in Terrible Condition—Now Margaux Won’t Stop Wagging Her Tail

After over a month of treatment for a severe skin infection that left her missing fur and dealing with painful, irritated skin, Margaux is finally feeling better and ready for her next chapter.

And somewhere along the way, this girl decided she was going to be the happiest dog in the room.

READ MORE: Wet Nose Wednesday: Two Kittens Up For Adoption From POPP

She may still have some patches of fur growing back and a pretty impressive underbite, but we’re standing by it. Margaux is the prettiest girl in the world. She’s got this goofy grin, makes direct eye contact like she’s trying to win you over (it works), and her tail is almost always wagging.

She is incredibly affectionate, actively seeking out her favorite staff and volunteers for attention, leaning in for love, and happily handing out sweet little kisses. She’s the kind of dog that just wants to be with you.

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At about 34 pounds, she’s a perfect medium size, easy to handle, easy to love, and impossible to forget.

We’re not totally sure what her breed mix is (maybe a little something hairless, maybe just uniquely Margaux), and it’s possible she may always look a little different, but that’s part of what makes her so special.

Since she was found as a stray, her history with other dogs and cats is unknown.

She is beautiful inside and out and available for adoption here.