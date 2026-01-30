Tri-Cities Pet of the Week: Wynn Is Ready to Steal Your Heart

We have a real sweetie in our studio this morning, and she's up for adoption from our friends at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Looking for a New Best Friend? Meet Wynn, Tri-Cities Animal Services’ Pet of the Week

Wynn is about 1.5 years old and has been at Tri-Cities Animal Services since January 16, 2026.

She came to the TC Animal Shelter in a group of 11 cats whose previous home was no longer available, and she’s the last of the group waiting for her next chapter to begin.

Despite the changes she has experienced, Wynn remains a total sweetheart. She’s affectionate, loves attention, and is happiest when she’s close to people.

She’s a snuggler at heart.

Wynn has had kittens before and, with proper introductions, should do well in a home with other cats or animals.

She’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home where she can be spoiled, included, and adored. She’s going to make someone a truly wonderful companion.

Her adoption fee is $50, which includes:

Spay Surgery

Microchip

Vaccines

Flea, tick, and deworming treatment

We hope Wynn’s story helps her find her forever home. If you're interested in adopting this wonderful girl, please follow this link for more information. Wynn is such a sweetie ❤️