5 Winter Towns To Visit in Oregon Close to Tri-Cities Washington

Some of my favorite places to visit during the winter are right close to Tri-Cities Washington.



Your Road Trip Winter Guide That You'll Love From Tri-Cities Washington To Oregon

When it comes to the winter months, I've been to more Oregon towns than I have been to Washington towns. I think it might be the proximity to the Tri-Cities but either way, Oregon can be quite beautiful this of year.

By Mt. Hood Territory - Government Camp at night - horizontal - 237, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60404559 By Mt. Hood Territory - Government Camp at night - horizontal - 237, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60404559 loading...

Get our free mobile app

So as fall becomes winter around these parts, I thought that if you are thinking about a winter road trip, here are five towns worth exploring near Tri-Cities that'll take you into Oregon.

5 Winter Towns To Visit in Oregon Close to Tri-Cities Washington Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

My personal favorites include Wallowa Lake and yes going to Hood River and hoping aboard the Christmas train going up to Mt. Hood is a must on your road trip list.

Bend Oregon has great breweries and Sisters has some amazing views. If you are an avid skier like my wife, I'm sure she'd pick Bend and Sisters for ideal winter trip into Oregon.

No matter where you travel this winter, these 5 winter towns in Oregon are perfect explore especially if you are from Tri-Cities Washington.

The 5 Most Beautiful Washington State Towns to Visit in Fall 2024 Here are the five most beautiful towns in Washington State you won’t want to miss out on in fall 2024. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals