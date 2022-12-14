Tri-Cities #1 Most Searched Google Recipe for 2022 Has Me Baffled

What Is The #1 Most-Searched Food Recipe For Tri-Cities Washington?

I don't know about you but I use Google all the time to search. It's my #1 search engine so I thought it would be interesting to see what some of the most searched things items are in the Tri-Cities for 2022.



It might surprise you to discover that rap music was the #1 most searched music genre for 2022 in Tri-Cities. The one thing that surprised me most and has me a little baffled is the #1 most searched recipe in the Tri-Cities area.

Google does a year-end review of things that you might've been searching for throughout the year and they've compiled a great database that has all of the searches made throughout the year.

I inputted Kennewick into the search parameters and sadly we get a Yakima area search list that wasn't as drilled down as I would've liked but what I did find was fascinating when it came to the top most-searched recipe for 2022.

Can someone explain to me how Hawaiian macaroni salad is the #1 most-searched recipe in the Tri-Cities?

I asked a co-worker to explain the appeal of Hawaiian macaroni salad and here is what they said.

Hawaiian macaroni salad has something for everyone -- a little bit sweet, a little bit savory, and the perfect side dish to any meal.

The combination of soft noodles and crunchy vegetables makes it irresistible, while the creamy dressing binds all its flavors together.

Not to mention, it's quick and easy to prepare, making it the perfect side dish on those busy weeknights.

I guess that's why it made the list but I'm still not convinced.

Do you know why Hawaiian macaroni salad is tops in the Tri-Cities area?

I'd love to know and while you are thinking about it, here's a quick video on how to make this quick and obviously popular salad. If you know why hit me up in the comments below.

