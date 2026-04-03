Pet of the Week: Meet Tri-Cities’ Luigi, Rescued on I-182

We had the cutest little guy in the studio today, and you are going to fall in love with our Pet of the Week from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Luigi’s Adorable, Wobbly Charm

Luigi was found by a good Samaritan running down Interstate 182 near the Queensgate exits in Richland.

Upon arrival at the shelter, it was quickly noticed that something wasn’t quite right with his spine and back end. It’s suspected he may have experienced some kind of past trauma, though his full story is unknown.

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This 15-Pound Pup Is Full of Personality, Ready for Adoption in the Tri-Cities

After an extended stay for monitoring, radiographs, medication, and lots of extra TLC, this 15-pound furball has been cleared for adoption. He is neutered and ready to go home today!

Luigi is equal parts cute and quirky. His back end has a mind of its own; sometimes he scuttles sideways, sometimes he takes off in fast, chaotic bursts that are downright adorable.

His zoomies are next level, especially when he hears “I’m gonna get you,” because he will absolutely try to get you back.

He has a great sit, does pretty well on leash, and brings a kind of joyful, unpredictable energy that makes it impossible not to smile at him.

READ MORE: Check Out These Cute Puppies Up For Adoption From POPP

His history with other dogs and cats is unknown.

Luigi’s adoption fee is $50. He will go home neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms.

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Luigi was having so much fun in the studio, we fell in love with this little guy, and you will too.

Here's details on how you can adopt him. Click this link for more information.