Tri‑Cities Fire Risk Intersects with Scorching Heat After 4th of July

The Fourth of July is almost here in the Tri-Cities, but what's the forecast going to be after the 4th? It looks like we've got another heatwave on the way in the Columbia Basin.

Forecast Breaks Records: Can Tri‑Cities Handle Near‑100°F by Tuesday?

Tri‑Cities will heat up again after a mild Fourth—mid‑90s are back by July 8, peaking near 98 °F

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wednesday (July 2), with gusty winds, low humidity, and elevated fire risk—avoid outdoor burning.

After a comfortable 87 °F on the holiday, expect a steady rise: 88–92 °F over the weekend, climbing sharply into the upper 90s by Tuesday.

Red Flag Warning Declared Wednesday Amid Low Humidity and Strong Winds

I've seen some weather forecasts that mention we could be looking at over 100 degrees starting Tuesday and lasting a week, so it's another good time to prepare for another heatwave on the way for the Tri-Cities.

We've already had several Kennewick fires over the last week, and it looks like we are in for a hot summer this year, with several days of triple digits

I'll be curious to see if we break any heat records that we set four years ago. So far, it looks like a normal hot summer in the Tri-Cities.

