Tri-Cities Could See Gusty Tuesday Winds—Here’s What to Expect

Wind Advisory Vibes: Powerful Gusts Target Inland Northwest

The weather has been gorgeous around the Tri-Cities these last few days, but look for windy conditions to kick up starting Tuesday in the Columbia Basin.

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Windy Tuesday Ahead: Gusts Up to 50 MPH in Some Areas

According to the Northwest Weather Service, a Wind Advisory is in effect, and we can expect to feel its effects over the next day or so.

If you are traveling, make sure you've got things tied down and watch out for your garbage cans and trampolines in town.

READ MORE: Bicyclist Injured In Richland Accident Prompts Safety Reminder

So here's what we are looking at weather-wise:

Expect a windy day across the region, with the Kittitas Valley seeing sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

The Simcoe Highlands and Southern Blue Mountain foothills will also be breezy, with gusts around 30 to 35 mph.

Meanwhile, the Horse Heaven Hills and surrounding ridges can expect breezy to occasionally windy conditions throughout the day.

For the Tri-Cities, expect winds averaging 10-20 MPH, with gusts potentially reaching 35 MPH.

The good news is temperatures will remain warm, with highs near 75 degrees, and Hanford could see 81 degrees.

So if you are traveling, just be aware of those high winds as you travel across Washington State.