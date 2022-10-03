Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday.
Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Trooper Atkinson is a 5-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol. Dean plans to marry his girlfriend Meagan next summer.
1197 will be back in Walla Walla before you know it.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with recovery costs. From an update, (9/30/22) Dean's father writes:
God has something in place for this kid. I wish I could respond to each and every one of you. I do read every reply to my posts to Jr. every morning. Thank you as well for the videos of encouragement. They bring smiles to his face and brighten his day. 1197 will be back in Walla Walla before you know it.
Our News partners, KAPP-KVEW will host a community fundraiser next Tuesday at The Hub in Kennewick.
Pack up the family and attend the fundraiser at The Hub from 5 pm till 8 pm.
Several Walla Walla breweries are donating beer. The proceeds will go to benefit Atkinson's recovery. Vivid Imaginations and Knockerball will provide kid-friendly activities.