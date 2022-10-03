Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job

Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job

Yakima Police Department

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday.

Yakima Police Station
loading...

Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.

Get our free mobile app

Trooper Atkinson is a 5-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol. Dean plans to marry his girlfriend  Meagan next summer. 

1197 will be back in Walla Walla before you know it.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
loading...

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with recovery costs.  From an update, (9/30/22) Dean's father writes:

God has something in place for this kid. I wish I could respond to each and every one of you. I do read every reply to my posts to Jr. every morning. Thank you as well for the videos of encouragement. They bring smiles to his face and brighten his day. 1197 will be back in Walla Walla before you know it.

Our News partners, KAPP-KVEW will host a community fundraiser next Tuesday at The Hub in Kennewick.

KAPP/KVEW
loading...

Pack up the family and attend the fundraiser at The Hub from 5 pm till 8 pm.

Several Walla Walla breweries are donating beer. The proceeds will go to benefit Atkinson's recovery. Vivid Imaginations and Knockerball will provide kid-friendly activities.

If you can't attend the Tri-Cities community fundraiser you can make a donation by clicking the button below.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: Kennewick, washington state patrol
Categories: Events, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA