I'm all about the 'Vibe' of a community. Sometimes it's the small things that make a huge difference in an area.

Community involvement is key to a vibrant place to live!

I love to see new businesses opening in the area that offer patrons a little something different. And I LOVE Coffee places!

Have you heard about the Tri-Cities Food Co-Op?

At Tri-Cities Food Co-Op, Shoppers can explore an array of locally sourced and sustainable products, including fresh produce, eco-friendly goods, and handmade items from regional artisans. And now you can get a great cup of coffee too!

From 7 AM—7 PM, customers can shop, grab a coffee, and connect with local growers and producers.

Beer and wine are also available along with a variety of dairy, eggs, meat, and some seafood providing locally sourced and high-quality food options.

“The Tri-Cities Food Co-Op is more than just a market—it’s a hub for connection, sustainability, and local economic growth. We invite everyone to celebrate with us!” said Tri-Cities Food Co-Op Board Chair, Alan Schreiber.

Don't miss the ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 14th at the Tri-Cities Co-Op, at noon. The new Coffee Shop's Grand Opening: is March 15, 7 AM – 7 PM, at the Tri-Cities Food Co-Op, and the Green Market is scheduled for March 15, 10 AM - 2 PM, at the Tri-Cities Food Co-Op at 1420 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA.

I'm excited to go check this out! Share the link to this story with your friends! What a great meet-up place!

