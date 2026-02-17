Are the Tri-Cities About to See Their First Real Snow of the Season?

I keep asking myself about getting snow this winter in the Tri-Cities. I believe this is the first year since I moved here in 2007 that I haven't seen even a dusting of snow.

Is That Snow in the Forecast for the Tri-Cities?

February is usually the month that we get the most snow in the Columbia Basin, and as I write this, it's sunny and 35 degrees outside.

Get our free mobile app

So are we finally going to get snow this week?

It looks like we might get some snow flurries on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Could Snow Be on the Way for Kennewick and the Tri-Cities?

Tuesday will see highs of about 45, and we do have a slight chance of snow tonight.

Wednesday is when we will see a chance for morning snow with highs of about 45.

READ NOW: Is Winter Over Already In Tri-Cities, Washington?

Thursday will be another chance for snow with high temperatures near 48 degrees.

We have three days of possible snow over the week, so snow is now a possibility in the Tri-Cities.

The only downside is that if we do get snow, it won't last, as warmer temperatures during the day will keep any snow from sticking around.