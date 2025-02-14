Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington and Oregon Closures and Delays 02/14/25
Here are the school/work delays and closures for the Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, and Oregon for 2/14/25
We got the snow overnight and here are the lists of closures and delays, we'll update the list as the morning rolls on.
• City of Richland - 2 Hours Late. All City of Richland Facilities will open at 10:00 a.m. today. This includes City Hall, Richland Community Center, Richland Public Library, Richland Landfill, City Shops. Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:30 AM
• Waitsburg School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. Classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. Posted: Fri. 14th, 06:00 AM
• Morrow Co. Courthouse - will close at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and will delay opening until 10:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2025, due to inclement weather. Posted: Thu. 13th, 02:11 PM
• Umatilla Co. Circuit Court - (Pendleton and Hermiston locations) will close at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and will delay opening until 10:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2025, due to inclement weather. Posted: Thu. 13th, 02:08 PM
• College Place Sch. Dist. - Closed, No preschool. Activities and athletics to be determined later today. Check the District website for updates. Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:26 AM
• Eastern Oregon University - Closed. is closing campus at 3 p.m. More Info Posted: Thu. 13th, 02:19 PM
• Columbia Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. Posted: Thu. 13th, 07:41 PM
• Finley Sch. Dist. - Closed, No preschool. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:44 AM
• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist. - Closed. [Ki-Be] All Kiona-Benton City schools are CLOSED today. More Info Posted: Fri. 14th, 06:53 AM
• North Franklin Sch. Dist. - Closed. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:57 AM
• Pasco Sch. Dist. - Closed. More InfoUPDATEPosted: Fri. 14th, 05:16 AM
• Prescott Sch. Dist. - Closed. Snow Day Posted: Thu. 13th, 05:24 PM
• Grandview Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. There will be no breakfast served, and no AM Sped preschool. Posted: Thu. 13th, 06:06 PM
• Wapato Sch. Dist. - Closed. Normal school day for Wapato Online Academy UPDATE Posted: Fri. 14th, 07:19 AM
• Meals on Wheels - Closed. There will be no Home Delivery Services today. All dining centers will be closed except for the Fowler Street Cafe. More Info UPDATE Posted: Fri. 14th, 07:28 AM
• Christian Worship Center Academy - Closed, No AM preschool. Due to road conditions, we will be closed for today. UPDATE (For Sat. Feb 15th) Posted: Fri. 14th, 07:43 AM
• Kingspoint Christian School - Closed. School is closed February 14th due to inclement weather More InfoPosted: Thu. 13th, 07:52 PM
• Yakama Nation Tribal School - 2 Hours Late. 2 hour late start for students only. Employee's will report at normal time until further notice. Posted: Thu. 13th
• EPIC Early Learning/ Seedlings Centers for Early Learning - Seedlings classes at Castlevale, Jefferson, East Yakima, Wide Hollow and Kittitas are on a one hour delay. More Info Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:59 AM
Due to adverse weather conditions, the PNNL-Richland Campus and the Hanford Site 300 Area are closed to all nonessential staff until 9:00am on 2/14/2025.
