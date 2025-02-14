Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington and Oregon Closures and Delays 02/14/25

Here are the school/work delays and closures for the Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, and Oregon for 2/14/25

We got the snow overnight and here are the lists of closures and delays, we'll update the list as the morning rolls on.

• City of Richland - 2 Hours Late. All City of Richland Facilities will open at 10:00 a.m. today. This includes City Hall, Richland Community Center, Richland Public Library, Richland Landfill, City Shops. Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:30 AM

• Waitsburg School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. Classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. Posted: Fri. 14th, 06:00 AM

Posted: Thu. 13th, 02:11 PM Morrow Co. Courthouse - will close at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and will delay opening until 10:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2025, due to inclement weather.

Posted: Thu. 13th, 02:08 PM Umatilla Co. Circuit Court - (Pendleton and Hermiston locations) will close at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and will delay opening until 10:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2025, due to inclement weather.

Posted: Fri. 14th, 05:26 AM College Place Sch. Dist. - Closed, No preschool. Activities and athletics to be determined later today. Check the District website for updates.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the PNNL-Richland Campus and the Hanford Site 300 Area are closed to all nonessential staff until 9:00am on 2/14/2025.