Heads Up, Tri-Cities Drivers: SR 240 Work Starts Tonight

It's that time of year, and road construction throughout the Tri-Cities continues. The Port of Benton is giving us an update on some road construction that'll cause closures and delays on October 8th and October 9th on State Route 240.

WSDOT Making Improvements Near SR 240 Railroad Tracks

In a Facebook posting, the Port of Benton is letting drivers know that the WSDOT and its contractors will be performing warranty asphalt work on SR 240, including improvements to the roadway transition at the Port of Benton railroad tracks

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SR 240 Railroad Crossing Work Means Overnight Lane Reductions

Here are the projected construction dates and times you need to be aware of. October 9th and 10th on SR 240 from 6 PM until 4 AM.

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Traffic will be shifted during construction to keep the roadway open. Lane reductions are expected, so please use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

This construction slowdown will happen over the next few days, so be aware of it. The good news is the SR240 slowdown will happen overnight, making it a little easier to navigate over the next few days.