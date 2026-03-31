Tri-Cities drivers got delayed Monday afternoon after an SUV flipped on the Blue Bridge.

Traffic Snarled on Blue Bridge Following Rollover Crash

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SUV Flips on Blue Bridge, Driver Suffers Minor Injuries

In a posting from Washington State Patrol Trooper Daniel Mosqueda, an SUV flipped on the Blue Bridge after a man heading south on 395 approached slowing traffic too fast and flipped over his Nissan Rogue, trying to avoid hitting other drivers.

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The SUV hit a concrete barrier and flipped. The driver had minor injuries and was able to get out of their vehicle.

The accident caused a backup as a tow truck was unable to reach the wrecked SUV, so it took some time to clear the roads.

Trooper Mosqueda reminded drivers to move over to let tow trucks through in case of an accident.