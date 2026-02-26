Tri-Cities Alert: Frozen Blueberry Recall Upgraded

If you live in the Tri-Cities, Washington area, you'll want to check your freezer for blueberries that have been recalled.

Serious Blueberry Recall Sparks WA Consumer Alert

These frozen blueberries, listed on the FDA recall site, were distributed in several states, including Washington.

Top-Level Recall Issued for Frozen Blueberries in Washington State

The Oregon Potato Company has recalled 55,000 pounds of frozen blueberries due to a risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Here is what you are looking for:

QF Blueberry (30lbs. cases and 1400 lbs. totes), product of USA. Product is packaged in polyethylene bag within a corrugated 30lbs. case or packaged in polyethylene liner within a Gaylord 1400lbs. tote.

The product was not sold to consumers in retail stores.

Here are the lots you'll need to check for:

Lot codes on 30 lbs. CASES: 2055 B2, 2065 B1, and 2065 B3. Lot codes on 1400 lbs. TOTES: 3305 A1 and 3305 B1. Expiration dates or best-by date: 2055 B2 expiration 7/23/2027 2065 B1 expiration 7/24/2027 2065 B3 expiration 7/24/2027 3305 A1 expiration 11/25/2027 3305 B1 expiration 11/25/2027

So check your freezers for these frozen blueberries. You can get more details on this food recall here.

You'll also find a list of five other recalls you need to know about below that are still active food recalls in the Evergreen state.