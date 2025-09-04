Wildfire Smoke Pushes Air Quality Alerts Into Washington State

If you've seen the haze over the skies of the Tri-Cities, you know it's a smoky summer in the Columbia basin.

Tri-Cities Residents Face Smoky Skies and Air Quality Warnings

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued air quality alerts for parts of Central and Eastern Washington, including the Tri-Cities, as shifting winds carry smoke from active fires in Washington, Oregon, California, and even Canada.

You'll notice reduced visibility and a smoky odor through the week.

While conditions in the Tri-Cities are expected to be between “moderate” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” Washington State health officials warn that those with asthma, respiratory illnesses, or heart conditions should take extra precautions.

Kids, the elderly, and outdoor workers are also more vulnerable to smoke exposure.

We currently have an unhealthy air alert in effect, which is projected to remain in effect through Friday, September 5th, here in the Columbia Basin, plus a heat advisory, so a double-whammy for us in the Tri-Cities.

Health Officials Warn of Wildfire Smoke Impacting Central Washington

Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Cascades and nearby foothills, where hot, dry, and breezy conditions create critical fire danger.

WA state health experts recommend limiting outdoor activity during smoky periods, using air purifiers indoors if available, and wearing N95 masks outdoors if conditions worsen.

You can monitor current air quality conditions at wasmoke.blogspot.com or through the Department of Ecology’s air quality map.

Over the next few days, these hazy skies will continue to persist over Eastern Washington, so please stay hydrated and safe during this time.

