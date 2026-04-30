Tri-Cities Is Growing: 5 New Businesses Coming and 1 We Desperately Want

I always joke that Tri-Cities is growing like a weed, and we've added so many great new businesses in 2026, but there is more to come, and some of our favorites might be here before you know it.

Tri-Cities Expansion: 5 New Businesses on the Way and 1 We Really Want

One of the most anticipated additions is Dave & Buster's, which is targeting the former Sears and Joann space at Columbia Center in Kennewick.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

These 5 Businesses Are Coming to Tri-Cities—But We Still Want This One

Dave & Buster's will be huge for the Columbia Basin, and a lot of people can't wait for it to open, hopefully sometime in 2027.

I couldn't afford to shop at Nordstrom as a kid, but Tri-Cities will soon see our first Nordstrom Rack in late 2026 on Canal Drive.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Lee Brice Is Coming To The Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo

Food-wise, we'll see Habit over on Canal Drive, and Burgerville (which is an Oregon favorite) will take over the old Sonic drive-up on Gage in Kennewick.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Five Below is expanding with another location in Kennewick, offering budget-friendly shopping options, while JD Sports has already opened its doors in the Columbia Center Mall.

It only leaves Trader Joe's as the one business Tri-Citians are begging for but can't seem to nail down with a move to the Tri-Cities.

I've seen a petition that's begging and Facebook postings all over the place, so hopefully, Trader Joe's management takes note and starts looking at the Tri-Cities before we even outgrow them.