Tri-Citians: You Need This Now to Live ‘Your Best Life’

Living your best life and being your best self can prove challenging at times. We all struggle from time to time and need a little emotional, intellectual, or physical support when things become too much for us to handle alone.

It doesn't mean you can't survive life alone. But, life can be enriched greatly by a support system. So who should you line up for yourself to add to the contentment and fulfillment life has to offer?

How do we live our best life?

I've been researching this a bit. Who can help lift us? I'm not talking about people who simply sing your praises when you've done something well.

But, people in our lives who care unconditionally and recognize our talents, dreams, and goals. Who can encourage us to go after what we want in life?

Those who cheer us on when times get tough and remind us it's not the end of the world when something doesn't go as planned.

I suppose these people could be life coaches, mentors, therapists, or co-conspirators.

People who are also honest with us when they see our behaviors aren't aligned with our values or when our skills and talents need honing.

Special people like these can often offer advice, or even challenge our ideas when needed.

My sons are in business together. I admire how well they work together and are there for each other. They acknowledge the strengths and abilities of each other while inspiring and leading their company in their different positions. They empower, encourage, and inspire each other.

Seek out people who Inspire, Empower, and Encourage you.

I think we all need people like that in our lives. Write the person's name next to the quality they bring to your relationship. Who...

1. Inspire you

2. Empower you

3. Encourage you

I'm blessed to have my sons, my sister, and my best friends that make a wonderful support system for me.

If you ever feel isolated and need a 'support system' there is no time like the present to seek those people out!

How many of your friends are truly supportive? Encouraging us to live our best lives, to reach for the goals and dreams we aspire to even when we are afraid?

You've heard the saying that you become like the five people you hang around with.

If that is true, (and I believe it to be), it might be time to seek out those in life who will help you live your best life.

Seek out a personal team to help you realize your goals, aspirations, and intentions. People who make you feel strong, confident, and inspired.

And of course, turnaround is fair play. So, make sure YOU are a support person to the people you care about too!

