Nominations for Tri-Citian of the Year Accepted Now Thru March 10th

Do you know a person who deserves an award for community involvement?

Now's the time to nominate this special person as Tri-Citian of the Year. Nominations are currently being accepted through March 10th.

The Tri-Citian of the Year exemplifies the highest standards of community service, leadership, and the voluntary contribution of selfless acts to positively impact community development, economic growth, and the overall well-being of mankind.

The 2022 Tri-Citian of the Year is Mark Brault, volunteer CEO for Grace Clinic.

Brault was honored for his decades of community service to non-profits in the Tri-Cities area.

The gala banquet will be on April 27th at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

The Keynote Speaker at this year's banquet is Sylvester "Syl" Neal, Kiwanis International President 2010-2011.

Syl belonged to the Kiwanis Club of the Valley in Auburn since 2003. He is a former member of the Kiwanis Clubs of Anchorage and Fairbanks AK, and was recognized as Kiwanian of the Year four times. He served as Governor of the Pacific Northwest District in 2002-03. He holds Life Member status in Kiwanis International and is a Diamond Level Hixson Fellow of the Kiwanis International Foundation, and a Diamond Level Osborne Fellow in the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada.

The Tri-Citian of the Year is awarded a trophy and $2,500 toward a local non-profit organization of their choice. If you have someone in mind who deserves to be awarded Tri-Citian of the Year, You can make your nomination here.

