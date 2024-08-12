The Most Treacherous Times To Hit the Roads in Washington State

The Most Dangerous Times To Hit the Roads in Washington State

Are Commute Times The Worst Time To Be On The Road In Washington State?

It's funny how times have changed. I was once one of those people who would start a road trip in the middle of the night.

You know how you can't sleep before a big trip? I'd load up the family and go. As I look back, it might not have been the smartest thing to do since I managed to avoid wildlife in the middle of the night.

Well, there is a new survey that has identified the most dangerous times to drive in each state, with the hours between 5:00 PM and 5:59 PM being the most hazardous in 12 states.

The study, conducted by personal injury lawyer Scott Vicknair, analyzed the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, focusing on the times of day with the highest number of fatal crashes in each state between 2017 and 2022.

In Washington, the study found that the most dangerous time to drive is between 8:00 PM and 8:59 PM. During this hour, 210 out of the 3,374 fatal crashes recorded in the state over the five years occurred, representing 6.22% of all fatal crashes—the highest percentage at any time of day.

Nationally, the hour from 6:00 PM to 6:59 PM saw the most fatalities overall, with 12,813, or 5.91%, of the 216,907 fatal crashes occurring during this time. However, it only represented the majority in ten states.

I thought it was surprising because I would've thought in the middle of the night would've been more dangerous but now I know the best time to stay off the road is at 8 PM, at least in Washington State.

You can read more about the survey here.

