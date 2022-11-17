Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner

A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder.

Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.

There has been an outpouring of love, support, and tributes from shocked and saddened business owners throughout the community. Chris Nokes, owner of Hot Mess Burgers & Fries wrote, "Travis was our neighbor and friend and the idea of him not being in the cafe when we get our morning coffee or working on his house when we pass on our walks home is heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the Rockabilly Roasting Co. family at this time.

Despite being a relatively new business, Rockabilly Roasting Co. has become a local favorite for its coffee and the work they do within the community, including hosting Coffee With A Cop with the Kennewick Police Department in October of this year.

While I didn't know Travis personally, I cannot begin to understand the pain his young family is going through. My heart goes out to Laura and Penelope.

