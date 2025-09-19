Authorities Investigating After Possible Travis Decker Remains Found

Suspected murderer Travis Decker's remains may have been discovered in rural Chelan County.

Search Teams Discover Human Remains in Remote Chelan County Area

Law enforcement officials in Chelan County say human remains have been discovered in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth.

Authorities believe the remains may belong to Travis Decker, though official identification has not yet been confirmed.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery following a multi-agency search effort earlier this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led the search. It included support from the Washington State Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

Travis Decker is suspected of killing his three young daughters back on May 30th 2025, in the Wenatchee area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located during the coordinated search operation in rugged terrain.

The Washington State Patrol crime scene response team is assisting in processing the site, and investigators plan to use DNA analysis to confirm the identity.

“The discovery marks a significant step forward in the investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its statement, noting that further updates will be released as more details become available.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the investigation remains active, with forensic examinations and law enforcement collaboration continuing. Additional information is expected once testing and official confirmation are complete.

