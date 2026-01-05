Major Snowstorm Could Bury Washington Mountain Passes

If you are traveling out of the Tri-Cities, here's a heads-up on a winter storm alert that we are tracking through the PNW.

Mountain Pass Travel Could Be Impacted by Heavy Snow in Washington State

The Columbia Basin has been remarkably warm over the last few days, but outside of our area, snow continues to fall.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Northwest Weather Service out of Pendleton, a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Washington and Oregon beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through 4 p.m. Thursday, impacting the Cascade Mountains and the Northwest Blue Mountains.

Significant Snowfall Possible in WA Cascades This Week

We will see a significant winter storm capable of producing heavy snowfall, with total accumulations ranging from 20 to 30 inches in the higher elevations. If you are traveling, this could create hazardous conditions.

READ MORE: 5 Surprising Weather Terms That Are Unique To Washington State

Roads may become snow-covered and slick, with reduced visibility at times due to falling and blowing snow.

This storm has the potential to cause major travel disruptions, especially for those planning to cross the Cascades or travel through mountain routes in the Blue Mountains. Chain requirements, pass closures, and delays are possible as conditions worsen.

Always check your app before you go.

I know lots of folks are traveling this week, so don't let the Tri-Cities' warm weather fool you; there is still plenty of snow around us.