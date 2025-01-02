Trader Joe’s Is Opening Two New Stores in Washington State

For years, Tri-Cities, Washington, has held on to the hope that Trader Joe’s would finally plant roots in the region but it looks like we'll get missed again in 2025



Our hopes have been dashed once again. Trader Joe’s recently announced two new locations in Washington State—neither of which is in the Tri-Cities but if you live on the west side, you are the lucky ones.

According to an article from Fox Business, the quirky grocery chain, beloved for its affordable gourmet offerings and unique private-label products, will soon open stores at 8726 Greenwood Ave. in Seattle and 4255 Meridian St., Suite 200, in Bellingham.

While these additions might excite residents in those areas, the news will disappoint us Tri-Citians, who remain on the sidelines of the Trader Joe’s expansion map. UGH

The absence of a Trader Joe’s in the Tri-Cities has long been a sore spot for us locals.

With our growing population and our thriving economy, we'd easily support one of their retailer’s signature stores. The wait continues despite ongoing rumors and grassroots campaigns urging the chain to consider Tri-Cities but we won't stop asking or campaigning

For now, we will have to keep driving to Spokane or the west side of the state to get our fix of Two-Buck Chuck, Everything But The Bagel seasoning, and Cookie Butter.

While the dream of a Tri-Cities Trader Joe’s is still alive, I guess we'll have to remain patient—hoping 2025 might bring better news.

Until then, Tri-Citians will continue to wait, wondering when our turn will finally come.

