Trader Joe’s Announces New Western Washington Store

A new Trader Joe's store has been announced for Washington State, and it's got shoppers excited in Western Washington.

Love Trader Joe’s? A New Western WA Store Is on the Way

We've been wanting a Tri-Cities store forever, but it looks like another part of the Evergreen State will see a new Trader Joe's before the Columbia Basin.

Trader Joe’s Adds New Washington Store to Expansion Plans

In a Facebook posting, the mayor of Woodinville, Washington, teased that something big was coming, and now the word is out that Trader Joe's will have another new location in Washington State.

The new Woodinville location will be located at 14035 Northeast Woodinville-Duvall Road, according to an article from KING 5.

The new store will bring Trader Joe's total WA stores near 30, and many other locations have been announced nationwide.

As of this writing, no confirmed opening date for the new store, but it should be open by late 2026 or early 2027.

Tri-Citians are still bummed that we don't have a Trader Joe's yet, but we haven't given up as Trader Joe's continues to expand throughout Washington State.

