Another Trader Joe’s Announced in Washington, But Not in the Tri-Cities

A new location has been announced for another Trader Joe's in Washington State, which continues to grow, but for some reason, the Tri-Cities area keeps getting skipped over.

Trader Joe’s Announces New Washington Location — Tri-Cities Snubbed Again

Trader Joe's has 29 locations in the Evergreen State, but seems to be missing out on the Columbia Basin. Our number one shopping request in our town is a Trader Joe's.

So, where will the new Trader Joe's be built?

According to the Trader Joe's website and their "open soon" tab is a store in Lacey, Washington. The store will be located at 691 Sleater Kinney Rd SE.

Why Won’t Trader Joe’s Come to the Tri-Cities? New Store Going Elsewhere in WA

No official date has been listed for the grand opening of the Lacey, Washington, but I'm sure it'll be a smashing success.

So Tri-Cities is left on the list again, a little bummed up as always, but crossing fingers that we'll someday get our own Trader Joe's.

Here's the official announcement from Trader Joe's:

We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Lacey, WA. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program. Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors. We’ll continue to post new details about the store and its opening here, so please check back for updates. We look forward to seeing you!

Congrats again, Trader Joe's on the new locations, and let's keep hoping for a Tri-Cities location in the future.

