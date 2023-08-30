Trader Joe’s Is Recalling Popular Food Item in Washington State

Trader Joe's Recalls Popular Food Item From Stores In Washington State

If you've been shopping recently at Trader Joe's, a popular food item is being recalled.



What You Need To Know When It Comes To Food Recalls In Washington State

Trader Joe's is a popular place to shop in the Pacific Northwest and it appears that a food item is being recalled. Luckily, at the time of this writing, no one has been harmed by the recall.

The recall was posted on traderjoes.com and lists the food items that are being recalled by the company for safety reasons - Here is the complete recall letter below:

To Our Valued Customers:

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) that the product with Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24 may contain metal.

No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time] or send us an email.

As you can see from the announcement, if you have that particular brand of multi-grain crackers, pull them from your pantry and throw them away or return them to Trader Joe's for a refund. You can read more details about the recall here.

