Trader Joe’s – Why Won’t You Come To Tri-Cities?

An Open Letter To Trader Joe's For Reasons They Should Come To The Tri-Cities

For those of us in the Tri-Cities of Washington—Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland—having a Trader Joe’s would be nothing short of a dream come true.

Tri-Cities Washington Is Still Hoping For A Trader Joe's Announcement In 2025

When I first came here in 2007, all people generally talk about is the fact that the Tri-Cities doesn't have a Trader Joe's.

It's the #1 retailer that Tri-Citians want and here are a few good reasons why Trader Joe's need to make Tri-Cities their new home.

First off, let's talk about our community spirit here in the Tri-Cities.

Whether it’s building world-class wine regions or hosting epic hydroplane races on the Columbia River, if there's one thing we know how to do well—it’s community.

Imagine channeling that energy into welcoming Trader Joe's with open arms; we might even throw an inaugural "Hawaiian Shirt Day" parade!

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area

Our current grocery stores are solid with Yokes and Safeway but we have some room for some TJ's flare.

Sure, we've got our essentials covered—from apples at local farmer's markets to tacos at food trucks—but what about those quirky finds?

The ones you didn’t know you needed until they were perched atop a shelf adorned with handwritten signs?

A box of Scandinavian Swimmers or cauliflower gnocchi would add just enough whimsy to our weekly meal prep routines.

Let us not forget the social benefit—it will become one more hub where friendships flourish over shared recipes & taste tests (because let’s face it—shopping there feels like being part of an exclusive club).

And think about boosting employment opportunities too:

College students from WSU-TC could moonlight as cashiers while learning valuable life lessons along every aisle.

Finally—and perhaps most convincingly—we’ve been good this year!

We've supported local businesses during challenging times; heck—even Aunt Mildred remembered everyone’s birthday on Facebook!

Isn’t it only fair that Santa rewards us early by bringing TJs under our collective community Christmas tree?

So here's our official open letter to you, Trader Joe's. Hopefully, you are listening and will put us on your "To-Do" list for 2025!

