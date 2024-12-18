3 Ways Kids Can Track Santa Christmas Eve in Washington State

As a former foster kid, I know how important Christmas can be. The first time I got what I asked for, a little logging truck, I had tears of happiness. It wasn't the gift, it was the thought.



How Can Kids Track Santa Claus In Tri-Cities Washington On Christmas Eve?

Kids and adults alike are getting excited for Santa Claus next week and there are a few ways kids can track the jolly old man and have a fun time reliving that excitement of waiting for Santa Claus.

Thanks to modern technology and a sprinkle of magic, children can now track Santa’s sleigh as he makes his way across the globe delivering gifts.

In today's digital age, there are several ways available for kids to follow Santa's progress right from their homes.

One of the most popular methods is through NORAD Tracks Santa, a program that has been delighting families since 1955. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) uses its sophisticated radar systems to monitor Santa's flight path as he travels from continent to continent.

Families can access real-time updates via NORAD’s official website or mobile app starting December 24th. This interactive experience not only allows kids to see where Santa is but also provides fun facts about the different countries he visits along his route.

Another fantastic tool for tracking jolly old Saint Nicholas is Google’s Santa Tracker. Offering more than just location updates, Google’s platform includes a variety of holiday-themed games and educational content leading up to Christmas Eve. On December 24th, the tracker goes live with animated visuals showing Santa's journey across each region of the world including Washington State. The platform is accessible on any device with internet capability, making it easy for families in the Tri-Cities to join in wherever they are.

For those who prefer an auditory experience while tracking Santa's progress, Amazon Alexa offers a cheerful solution! By simply asking Alexa "Where's Santa?" children will receive hourly updates about his location throughout Christmas Eve night. This hands-free option allows kids to stay informed without having to constantly check screens—perfect for when they're busy helping set out milk and cookies or preparing carrots for Rudolph and his friends.

But what about catching a sight of him over Tri-Cities specifically? While exact times vary due to changes in weather patterns and other unforeseen circumstances during flight (Santa does have quite an unpredictable schedule!), local experts suggest that families should be ready between 9:00 PM and midnight Pacific Time as likely windows when he might be seen flying above Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland area skies.

So get ready for Santa Claus Tri-Cities, He's coming!

