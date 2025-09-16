Pet Owners Urged to Beware: Toxic Algae Found at Howard Amon Park

As summer winds down in the Tri-Cities, there are still dangers lurking around our rivers that pose a risk to our pets, which you should be aware of.

Toxic Algae Update: Columbia River Safe, Scooteney Reservoir Under Review

A recent update from the Benton Franklin Health Department has pet owners on alert for the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's what we know for the week of September 14th:

Recent water samples collected on September 8th from the Columbia River show that toxin levels remain below the state’s recreational thresholds.

While it's good news, officials are still urging caution.

Howard Amon Park Algae Mats Raise Health Concerns Despite Safe Tests

At Howard Amon Park in Richland, though, visible algal mats were spotted floating near the shoreline, which isn't good news for pet owners.

These mats can contain concentrated amounts of harmful toxins, even when general water samples test within safe limits.

The mats can shift with the current and show up anywhere along the Columbia River. Officials warn that pets, especially dogs, are at the greatest risk.

If a dog ingests algae from the mats, it can become very ill, and in some cases, the toxins can be fatal, so Benton Franklin Health Department officials are warning of increased dangers to dogs on the Columbia River.

Meanwhile, the Yakima River continues to show no signs of harmful algae. Historically, the river has not tested positive for algae toxins, and for that reason, it is not part of routine monitoring programs.

As a precaution, you may want to monitor your dogs if they have been in the Columbia River recently near Howard Amon Park. You can read more on the park update here.

READ NEXT: Washington State Health Care Workers: Beware Of Scam Callers

5 Dangerous Dams Most Likely To Burst Wide Open in Washington State As a kid growing up in Washington State, I was terrified of a dam breaking. Believe it or not, WA state has five dams on the danger level of breaking in the near future. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals