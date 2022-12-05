Top Ten Things to do on a Tri-Cities Snow Day

A Tri-Cities snow day is a perfect opportunity to relax and have some fun. But if you're stuck indoors, it can be hard to know what to do with yourself.



Adult and kids old winter snow boots ozgurcoskun loading...

Here are ten of the best things to do on a snow day, so you can make the most of being snowed in. We only get these snow days a few times a year in the Tri-Cities so you might as well make the most of them.

Get our free mobile app

1. Get cozy with a good book. Curl up under a blanket with a hot cup of cocoa and lose yourself in a good book. If you don't have any books that sound appealing, now is the perfect time to head to the library (or your favorite online bookseller) and stock up.

2. Have a movie marathon. Pick out your three favorite movies and spend the day watching them back-to-back-to-back. Make some popcorn and settle in for a marathon session of cinematic fun.

3. Bust out the board games. Dust off your old Monopoly set or dig out that deck of playing cards and challenge your family or roommates to a friendly game night. Board games are a great way to spend time together and have some laughs.

4. Get cooking. Use this opportunity to try out that new recipe you've been dying to make but never had the time for. With nothing else on your plate (literally), you can take your time in the kitchen and create something special.

5. Take up a new hobby. A snow day is a perfect time to start that project you've always meant to get around to but never quite got around to starting. Whether it's knitting, painting, woodworking, or something else entirely, now is your chance to learn something new.

Sledding Girl - Expressing Joy Jim_Pintar loading...

6. Declutter your space. Use this opportunity to go through your closets, cupboards, and drawers and get rid of anything you don't use or need anymore. Not only will decluttering make your space feel bigger and brighter, but it'll also be satisfying to know that you're getting rid of stuff you don't need.

7. reorganize your space. Once you've decluttered, take some time to reorganize your belongings so they're more efficiently stored away—you might be surprised at how much easier it is to find things when they're put away in a logical way!

8. Have a spa day at home. Draw yourself a relaxing bath, put on a face mask, and give yourself a manicure—all without even having to leave the house (or spend any money). You deserve it!

9. Catch up on sleep. With no obligations or anywhere to be, there's no better time for catching up on some much-needed rest. So curl up under the covers and enjoy being able to sleep in for once.

10. Sledding. There are plenty of hills around Tri-Cities to slide down. Carmichael Middle School in Richland is a popular place and hill to sled down.

No matter how you choose to spend your snow day, just remember to have fun and stay safe.

Cozy, Captivating Mountain Retreat in Oregon Awaits You A rich, enjoyable experience is what you'll experience at this beautiful retreat in Oregon.