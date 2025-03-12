10 of the Most Landslide-Vulnerable Counties in WA and ORE

10 of the Most Landslide-Vulnerable Counties in Washington State and Oregon

Would it surprise you to discover that out of 700 counties in the nation, Washington State and Oregon dominate the list of landslide-prone counties? It's a surprising list.



For me, growing up in Washington State and at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade in Asotin County, it was normal to see a landslide or two blocking the road on occasion.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

That might not be normal for the rest of the country. In a recent survey of 700 counties in the nation, Home Gnome identified the most landslide-vulnerable counties, and Washington and Oregon dominate the list—the entire top 10 of this list, actually.

So who's number one on the list?

Lincoln County, Oregon, which biggest city, is Newport, is the most-prone to landslide danger.

Washington State doesn't make the list until Chelan County, which we all know gets its share of bad landslides.

credit: Home Gnome credit: Home Gnome loading...

Here are the other findings Home Gnome in their survey:

A landslide could cost 21 counties more than just dirt — they all face expected financial loss exceeding $1 million .

The Pacific Northwest dominates the top 25 , with Oregon and Washington counties at the greatest risk. Santa Cruz County, California (No. 13) stands out as the only California locale in the top 25, while McDowell County, North Carolina (No. 22) is the lone East Coast contender.

While all counties in the ranking face at least moderate landslide risk, the bottom 25 show more stability, with Midwestern counties like Allamakee County, Iowa (No. 743), and Vernon County, Wisconsin (No. 742), leading the pack.

So if you were ever curious about the rankings of landslide danger, you now know that Washington State and Oregon are the clear winners in the nation on that unusual race.

You can read more details on the survey here.