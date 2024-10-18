Top Costumes for Halloween this Year

Some Halloween costumes stand the test of time. Some will just always be cool and popular even if they are long past. Like 'Jedi' 'Star Wars' stuff. Spider-Man, Batman, etc.

What are the Halloween Costume Favorites this year?

Google Trends data for the term “Halloween Costume” from September 10, 2024, to October 10, 2024, identified the most popular Halloween costumes of the year. They determined the top costume by selecting the highest-ranking costume-related rising search term during this period. By breaking down the data by state, they were able to pinpoint the rising costume trends in each U.S. state, highlighting regional favorites for 2024.

Clowns rate well every year for Halloween.

The big floppy shoes and painted smile of a Clown is always a favorite. But there are also the creepier, scarier clowns that give off that Steven King vibe.

The Barbie Theme Is Gone

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took the pop culture scene by storm last summer—and that momentum carried into October, with a whopping 40 U.S. states ranking it as their top costume option. This year only Michigan held it as a top-choice.

Halloween options like Deadpool, Harley Quinn, Joker, and Barbie all have some relevant mainstream ties from the last few years according to Bookies.com.

Of course the truly classic costume ideas (not attached to TV and movies), princess came in top in five states witch (two states), vampire (two states), cowboy (two states), firefighter (one state), and pirate (one state) all managed to find their way onto the list.

Whatever costumes your kids or you come up with for Halloween, you can be pretty sure someone will have something similar if you go with the popular trending costumes.

I've busted a gut looking at some of the inflatable costumes! My son wore one a few years back. It was hilarious!

Have fun with Halloween and make some memories!

