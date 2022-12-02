Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco

What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?

If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest.



Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation

Population growth can be a good indicator of job opportunities, amenities, and quality of life—all factors to consider when choosing a place to live.

Here are five of the fastest-growing towns in Washington state.

If you live in Tri-Cities Washington, you might be surprised to discover that Pasco is listed at #8 as one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. In an article from smartasset.com, Pasco is considered a boomtown with its current growth.

Here is why according to the article on why it ranks so high:

8. Pasco, WA

Income in Pasco, Washington has seen nearly a 45% increase between 2016 and 2021, ranking 18th-highest for this metric. The city also ranks 21st-best for five-year population change, which has increased by 17.04% over the same time period. Business within the county where Pasco is located is also booming, as Franklin County has had an 18.33% increase in the number of businesses between 2015 and 2020.

Outside of Pasco, four other towns in Washington are growing fast:

Sammamish

Located east of Seattle, the town of Sammamish has been one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the state for several years. With a population of just over 60,000, Sammamish is a desirable place to live for those who want to be close to the big city but prefer a smaller town feel. The town is home to numerous parks and trails and is known for its excellent public schools.

Redmond

Redmond is another suburb of Seattle that has seen significant population growth in recent years. The population of Redmond stands at just over 73,000 as of 2020. The town is home to global tech giant Microsoft and also boasts an impressive array of shops and restaurants. If you're looking for an urban environment with plenty of amenities, Redmond might be the perfect fit.

Issaquah

Issaquah rounds out our list with a population of just over 40,000. Like Sammamish and Redmond, Issaquah is located east of Seattle and provides residents with easy access to all the city has to offer. The town is also situated within close proximity to scenic mountains and hiking trails, making it a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Liberty Lake

In the past decade, Liberty Lake's population has exploded, growing by over 80%. This rapid growth is thanks in part to the town's location; Liberty Lake is situated just outside of Spokane, making it a perfect bedroom community for those who work in the city but want to enjoy a more relaxed pace of life.

If you're considering a move to Washington State, these three towns should definitely be at the top of your list. With strong job markets, plenty of amenities, and ample outdoor recreation, they have something to offer everyone.

