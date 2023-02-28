It's not every day that I would recommend a stay at a tree house in Oregon. However, this one caught my eye. And, it happens to be on a working cannabis farm. Imagine the possibilities.

Where is the Tokin Tree House?

It's about 359 miles away in Cave Junction, Oregon, providing wonderful views of the surrounding mountains and wildlife. According to the listing:

This is an actual treehouse and is supported by the trees themselves. This means there is an expectation of movement and noise when the wind blows.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older. There is no wifi, so you're completely on your own. According to guests, this isn't a problem. It's quiet and the views are amazing. Take a look at the accommodations.

The Tokin Tree House in Cave Junction is Cannabis Friendly

How much does it cost?

$190 per night is the going rate. Check out the reviews.

We had a great time and stay. Really enjoyed the concept and experience! The details and instructions on what to expect are accurate. We have let a few friends and family know as well, so they can book sometime in the future. - Desiree Very peaceful and such a fun and unique treehouse camping experience. The weed was great! look forward a future stay! - Tianna

For more information and to reserve a stay at the Tokin Tree house, go here.

