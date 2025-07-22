Why Washingtonians Are Being Told To Avoid Traveling to California

If you are planning to travel to California over the next few weeks, weather officials have announced a travel advisory that you might want to be aware of.

National Weather Service Says Avoid Traveling To California Due To Flooding

Besides heat, the National Weather Service issued a warning concerning flooding along the West Coast that could strand travelers, especially in the San Francisco area.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to MSN.com, flash floods are expected over the next few days due to heavy rains in the region.

Here is the official alert:

The NWS San Francisco coastal flood advisory: "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

If you are traveling from Washington State to California, be aware of this travel alert.

Weather forecasters say that the alert lifts late Monday, but be aware that over the next few weeks, heavy rains could still lead to unexpected flooding, especially along the coastal towns in California.

Just remember, if you see a road closure and road crews, heed their instructions so you don't have any problems along the way.

READ NEXT: Don't Eat These Ritz Crackers If You Live In Washington State

4 of Washington State’s Richest Small Towns Might Surprise You Check out these four affluent small towns in Washington State that are known for their high-end real estate, amenities, and wealthy residents. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals