New! Gluten Free Bakery & Deli is Now Open in Richland
Hey Tri-Cities! There's a new gluten free bakery and deli Now open in Richland.
Tina's Tasty Treats has opened a store front at the Uptown Shopping Center. Located right next to the Luna Fish Boutique, Tina's Tasty Treats opened last week and business is booming! Tina's Tasty Treats is located at 1325 George Washington Way.
Where did Tina's Tasty Treats start?
Tina was baking at Red Mountain Kitchen in Kennewick, intending to stay for 2 months but ended up staying for two years. She's been involved with many community events, including the annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race.
Why Gluten Free?
12-years ago, serious health issues impacted owner Tina Pack's life shortly after she was married to her husband. Gluten, starch, dairy, caffeine, and sugar were eliminated from her diet, per doctor's orders. A change had to be made.
Where do you go for good gluten free products in Tri-Cities?
Ten years later, people come see Tina. I've been baking for fun since I was a kid. I'm working on raising the bar. My husband makes an amazing gluten free, vegan sourdough bread and we'll offer that regularly.
Thanksgiving orders are happening soon.
We do dry stuffing cubes, we make a take and eat stuffing, we do green bean casserole, completely from scratch. We make cream of mushroom soup. If I can improve on it, I do, until it's really good.
Tina tells me she's selling stuff as fast as she can make it, from desserts and baked goods to biscuits and gravy from scratch, Tina's features banana bread, cupcakes, muffins, apple butter cookies, and more.
