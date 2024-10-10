Amazing: Time-Lapsed Northern Lights Moses Lake Video

My friend's Facebook page feeds are loaded with gorgeous Northern Lights videos and photos but I can't seem to get a good photo for myself.



I'm one of those folks who can't seem to get any good shots in the Tri-Cities but a recent video captured near Moses Lake looks amazing. It's time-lapsed and it's stunning.

Here's how the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis is created:

Solar Wind : The sun constantly emits a stream of charged particles, known as the solar wind. This wind consists of electrons and protons, which travel through space at high speeds.

: The sun constantly emits a stream of charged particles, known as the solar wind. This wind consists of electrons and protons, which travel through space at high speeds. Magnetic Field : When these charged particles approach Earth, they are guided by its magnetic field. The magnetic field directs the particles towards the polar regions, where it is weakest. This is why auroras are most often seen near the poles.

: When these charged particles approach Earth, they are guided by its magnetic field. The magnetic field directs the particles towards the polar regions, where it is weakest. This is why auroras are most often seen near the poles. Collision with Atmosphere: As the solar particles enter Earth’s atmosphere, they collide with gas molecules, primarily oxygen and nitrogen. These collisions excite the molecules, causing them to release energy in the form of light.

Get our free mobile app

The video below from Kevin Roylance Photography shows the beauty of the Northern Lights right here in Washington State and Moses Lake.

You can see from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center that we'll get another chance to catch another viewing of the Northern Lights on Thursday 10/10/24 night.

The 5 Most Beautiful Washington State Towns to Visit in Fall 2024 Here are the five most beautiful towns in Washington State you won’t want to miss out on in fall 2024. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals