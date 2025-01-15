Why Justin Timberlake Made a Surprise Appearance in Oregon

I love a great warm and fuzzy story and this one will make you smile. Justin Timberlake surprised kids at a recent fundraiser.



You've heard the stories of social media pleas that don't go anywhere but one social media plea was heard by a superstar and imagine the kid's surprise when he showed up.

In a recent Instagram posting from Justin Timberlake that now has gone viral, JT showed up in Portland Oregon for a Bike Bus World event and rode bikes right along with the excited kids.

Organizer Sam Balto made a plea for Justin Timberlake to join the fundraiser on his Instagram and Tik Tok and imagine his surprise when Justin Timberlake took him up on his offer.

JT was in town for a concert at the Moda Center and he graciously showed up to bike along with the kids.

According to KOIN news: Bike Bus World is a local nonprofit that brings kids and families together through community bike rides to school. As of 2025, nearly 20 local schools hold weekly or monthly bike bus events.

It was a pretty amazing event and you can check out the video and the happy kids along with Justin Timberlake. It still had to be an amazing thing that the organizer was able to reach Justin Timberlake and in the end, turn the event into a huge success.

