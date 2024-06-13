Check Your Fridge For These Recalled Cheese Slices From Tillamook

If you recently bought Tillamook Cheese from Costco, you might want to check your package numbers for a possible recall that could affect your family.



Check Your Tillamook Cheese #’s From Washington State Costco Recall

In a letter distributed by Costco in Washington State, Tillamook is voluntarily recalling packages of sliced cheese. Tillamook stated this in their press release:

Through standard food safety and quality processes, Tillamook has identified a very small quantity of gray and black plastic pieces that may be present in a limited quantity of Monterey Jack Cheese that is included in the 32 oz. package of Tillamook Monterey Jack and Tillamook Colby Jack cheese slices, with a “Best If Used By” date of October 22, 2024, produced only for Costco locations in the Northwest region.

credit: costco credit: costco loading...

Get our free mobile app

Tillamook is asking consumers not to use the cheese slices and that they return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

You are looking for the 32 oz. twin-pack package of Tillamook Colby Jack and Tillamook Monterey Jack cheese slices (item number 651195) between May 9 and May 31, 2024.

I've enclosed the photo of the recalled cheese slices below:

credit: tillamook cheese credit: tillamook cheese loading...

No occurrences of health issues haven't been reported and Tillamook says that if you have already consumed this product, you do not need to take any action, as the likely presence of the foreign plastic material is very minimal.

You can read more details about the recall here or you can Tillamook at hello@tillamook.com or toll-free at 855-562-3568 if you have any issues or concerns.

Peek Inside America's "Ugliest Home" Located in Tri-Cities Washington Voted one of the "ugliest" homes in America, let's take a peek inside this Richland Washington home that was featured on HGTV's "Ugliest House In America" Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals